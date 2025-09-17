Which zodiac sign will overcome a tough period after September 21 — astrologers’ forecast

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Astrologers call the second half of September 2025 a turning point, as two powerful astrological events will occur on September 21 — a partial solar eclipse and a new Moon in Virgo. For many zodiac signs, this combination will bring the start of a new cycle and a period of reflection. But for one sign, it will mean true liberation from problems and the beginning of a bright streak of luck.

Which zodiac sign is about to leave its streak of bad luck behind — Novyny.LIVE shares the precise astrological forecast.

Advertisement

Which zodiac sign will leave its problems behind after September 21

According to astrologers, the solar eclipse and new Moon will have the strongest impact on Libra. Representatives of this sign will finally get the chance to move past a period of tension, misunderstandings, and internal conflicts. This will mark the beginning of a positive streak, where even small things will start working in your favor.

The eclipse will serve as a symbol of cleansing — allowing you to let go of old grudges, resolve complicated relationships, and take bold steps in your career. Its influence will be especially strong for those who have long postponed important decisions: after September 21, clarity will emerge, and events will start aligning in your favor.

Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

What Libras Should Do on the Day of the Solar Eclipse:

let go of what drains you — don’t be afraid to end relationships with toxic people or leave a job that weighs you down and hinders your growth;

get rid of broken or old items you no longer use;

write down your intentions and desires that you want to manifest in the new cycle.

Astrologers advise not to fear bold moves and to be ready for surprises: changes that may seem abrupt will, in fact, open the door to a better future.

Read more:

Fall equinox brings true love to one zodiac sign — horoscope

These zodiac signs face life-changing shifts — horoscope

These zodiac signs will be tested during the September eclipse