Horoscope for September 16, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for each zodiac sign

Today, September 16, is under the influence of the waning Moon in Cancer and the 25th lunar day. Astrologers note that rushing will only hinder progress. It’s a good day for finishing important tasks, quiet reflection, inner cleansing, and solitude. This is a time of wisdom and insight, when intuition can guide you in the right direction.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Tuesday, September 16.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

On Tuesday, slow down and avoid giving in to provocations. Astrologers advise trusting your intuition — it will help you avoid mistakes.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

The day calls for calm and rest. Focus on household tasks or spend some time alone to recharge.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Don’t scatter your attention on small things; concentrate on finishing what you started. Even small steps today will bring a sense of satisfaction.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Your mood may fluctuate, but avoid reacting emotionally. Try to create a cozy atmosphere at home — it will help you feel calmer.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Avoid loud gatherings and confrontational conversations. The day is suited for self-reflection and calm personal work.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Today, it’s important to let go of excessive control and allow events to unfold naturally. The evening promises harmony and inner peace.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Astrologers recommend spending more time focusing on yourself and your emotions. Delving inward can help you find answers to important questions.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Old emotions may resurface, but it’s better to accept them rather than fight them. Being honest with yourself is key to achieving calm.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Extra initiatives today are unlikely to succeed. Instead, travel, trips, or long-distance communication will be more fruitful.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Avoid excessive activity as the day’s energy is slow. It’s a good time to finish work tasks and organize your affairs.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Don’t rush decisions — impulsiveness could cause problems. It’s better to postpone serious conversations and focus on rest.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Your inner voice will be especially strong this Tuesday. Pay attention to dreams and feelings, as they may point you in the right direction.

