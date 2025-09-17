Fall equinox 2025 — Five signs entering a new chapter of life

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Photo: Collage Novyyny.LIVE

Soon, we will experience a special astrological event — the fall equinox, which this year falls on September 22. Astrologers emphasize its unique power, as it comes right after the solar eclipse in Virgo. It’s not just the start of astronomical fall, but also a potent energetic portal opening a new chapter in many people’s lives. At the same time, some zodiac signs can expect a true reset that will change the course of their lives.

Novyny.LIVE tells which of the zodiac signs will step into powerful new beginnings, according to Parade.

Fall equinox 2025 — what it means in astrology

On the day of the equinox, day and night are equal, symbolizing harmony and balance. It is a time when the universe seems to hold up a mirror, showing each of us our achievements and mistakes. During this time, the universe asks, "Are you satisfied with the result, or should you reconsider something to complete the cycle with dignity?"

The fall equinox in 2025 has special significance because it coincides with a solar eclipse in Virgo. This adds karmic overtones and a sense of urgency to change. Additionally, the Sun enters Libra, emphasizing balance, justice, relationships, and inner harmony. However, it also forms a tense opposition with Neptune in Aries, which can cause illusions, doubts, and a search for true meaning.

Who will feel the 2025 fall equinox the strongest?

Aries

This period will be crucial for Aries. The solar equinox and Neptune's retrograde in your sign will emphasize your identity. You may experience an internal conflict between who you are and who you want to be. Now is the time to reassess your relationships, work, and goals. If you're ready to let go of old illusions, new opportunities will present themselves.

Virgo

The equinox occurs right after the solar eclipse in your sign, putting Virgos in the center of the action. This symbolizes a profound transformation. You may find yourself reconsidering your financial plans, professional priorities, or even your attitude toward yourself. The universe is asking you to be honest with yourself: Does your life align with your true values?

Libra

For Libras, the fall equinox is a personal "new year." As the Sun enters your sign, it emphasizes themes of self-realization and new beginnings. It's a time for making important decisions, changing your image, and rethinking your relationships. The universe is giving you the opportunity to become the main character in your own story — take advantage of it.

Scorpio

Scorpios will feel the need to let go of the past. This may involve relationships, habits, or inner fears. It's as if you're undergoing a renewal process to leave behind everything that has held you back. Now is a good time for spiritual practices, relaxation, and exploring the subconscious mind.

Pisces

The equinox will be a turning point for Pisces in the areas of intimacy and trust. You will crave deeper relationships, emotional honesty, and mutual support. It's also an ideal time to reflect on how you show compassion and if you allow yourself to be vulnerable. Opening yourself up in a genuine way can lead to a true spiritual rebirth.

