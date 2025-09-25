Which zodiac sign will face a difficult choice by September 28, 2025

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The last week of September is predicted to be challenging for one zodiac sign. By September 28, the Universe will present them with a difficult choice that could shape their future. This won’t be a minor decision — it will involve an important area of life. Should they follow their heart or trust logic? Take a step into the unknown or stay in their comfort zone? This pivotal moment could mark the beginning of a new chapter.

Find out which zodiac sign will face a tough decision in the latest horoscope on Novyny.LIVE.

The sign that can’t avoid a difficult choice

Astrologers identify Pisces as the zodiac sign facing this tough decision. By September 28, Pisces may find themselves at a crossroads in their relationships, likely having to choose between the past and the future: remaining in familiar but exhausted connections or opening up to new possibilities.

This decision will be difficult, as Pisces are naturally sensitive and emotional, finding it hard to let go of people and situations. However, astrologers emphasize that clinging to the past means missing the chance for a happy future.

It’s important to honestly assess your feelings and ask yourself whether your current relationship brings true harmony or is merely a habit. Don’t rush — give yourself time to reflect. If the choice feels challenging, envision where you see yourself a year from now — this can help guide you toward the right decision.

