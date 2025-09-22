Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Horoscope alert — 4 signs set to shine this week

en
Publication time 22 September 2025 14:30
4 zodiac signs on the road to victory | Horoscope Sept 22–28
Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The new week of September 22–28 promises to be full of pleasant surprises, especially for the four zodiac signs. The universe opens up powerful energy flows for the lucky few, who can then use them as a driving force to make their dreams come true. Some will experience a financial breakthrough, some will receive long-awaited news, and some will finally get a chance to take a step toward their goals.

Novyny.LIVE shares which four signs are stepping into a powerful flow of cosmic energy this week.

Zodiac signs blessed with success on September 22–28

Aries

The week will give Aries an incredible boost of energy and confidence. Now is the time to take on long-delayed projects. Financial opportunities will arise where you least expect them, and an unexpected meeting could lead to a new collaboration. Astrologers advise you not to be afraid of making bold decisions and to trust your intuition. Your ability to act quickly is key to success this week.

Zodiac signs blessed with success - aries
Aries zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com
Leo

A period of real recognition begins for Leos. Your efforts will finally pay off. Management will appreciate your hard work, and your colleagues will see you as a leader. This week favors those ready to express themselves loudly and boldly. Financial prospects will also be favorable, with bonuses and interesting offers possible. Astrologers advise you to keep going and take advantage of any development opportunities.

Zodiac signs blessed with success - leo
Leo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Sagittarius

This week, Sagittarius will attract good luck. Your charisma and optimism will open doors to new opportunities. Now is a great time to study, travel, or grow your business. Even small initiatives will yield tangible results. The most important thing is to not doubt your abilities. Astrologers advise you to open up to new ideas and people.

Zodiac signs blessed with success - sagittarius
Sagittarius zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com
Pisces

Pisces should prepare for some pleasant surprises this week. You may receive financial support, new orders, or a reward for your previous work. Your attention to detail and trust in your intuition will help you avoid mistakes and seize opportunities. Astrologers advise staying open to new ideas, even if they seem unusual.

Zodiac signs blessed with success - pisces
Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

horoscope forecasts Astrology zodiac signs success
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
