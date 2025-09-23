Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodTravelTravelTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Horoscopes A day of truth awaits one zodiac sign — horoscope

A day of truth awaits one zodiac sign — horoscope

en
Publication time 23 September 2025 14:52
September 24 brings a shocking revelation for this zodiac sign
Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage Novyny.LIVE

Life sometimes presents us with unexpected revelations that can turn everything upside down. Astrologers warn: September 24 will be a day of truth for one zodiac sign. The universe is preparing for you to make unexpected discoveries that will help you understand your true desires and determine the right direction in which to move. Such an opportunity does not come along every day, which is why it is important not to miss the signs of fate.

Novyny.LIVE shares which zodiac sign is about to get long-awaited answers and new direction.

Advertisement

September 24 could flip life upside down

Wednesday will be a special day for Libra. The universe will seemingly dot the i's and cross the t's in your life. You will receive an answer to a long-standing question, whether it concerns a relationship, work, or inner doubts. The truth that fate reveals may be unexpected, but it will help you break free from doubt and make the right choice.

A day of truth awaits one zodiac sign — libra
Libra zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

It's no coincidence that the universe is revealing the truth right now. For Libras, this is an opportunity to dispel illusions and begin building a life based on honesty and inner strength. On September 24, you will be shown the path to true harmony and happiness.

Astrologers advise you to pay close attention to the details on this day, including conversations, subtle hints, and even dreams. The universe will send you hints through them. If you allow yourself to hear the truth without fear, you will receive powerful motivation to move forward.

Read more:

October 2025 monthly horoscope — forecast for all zodiac signs

Your October 2025 love horoscope for singles

horoscope forecasts Astrology zodiac signs truth
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information