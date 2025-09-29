Horoscope September 29–October 5: five zodiac signs will achieve great success this week

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The week of September 29 to October 5 will be truly life-changing for several zodiac signs. Astrologers note that a powerful planetary combination and the influence of the waxing Moon will open unique opportunities in career, finances, and relationships. The universe itself will push the lucky ones toward decisive steps, helping them achieve what once seemed impossible.

Which zodiac signs are on the path to fantastic success? Novyny.LIVE shares the horoscope for the week of September 29–October 5.

Scorpio

Scorpios are the stars of this period. Expect both financial opportunities and significant changes in your love life. You may land a lucrative deal, receive an unexpected profit, or start a new partnership. In personal life, fateful events could reshape your future. Trust your intuition and don’t be afraid to take risks.

Aries

For Aries, this week brings a breakthrough at work. You may get a promotion or start a major new project. Your enthusiasm and determination will be recognized by bosses or partners. Focus on what matters most, as this week offers a chance to build the foundation for long-term success.

Taurus

Taurus natives can expect financial growth. Money may come from a new project, partnership, or investment. Your practical mindset will help you secure stable income in the future. Don’t shy away from new formats of work — they may lead to material growth.

Leo

Leos will feel a real financial boost. Higher income, a profitable deal, or extra earnings are on the horizon. This is the perfect time for bold negotiations and new agreements. Your charisma and authority will help you win support easily. Stay confident — your position can become stronger than ever.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, this week is all about partnerships. New connections could bring significant benefits in the future, whether in business, collaboration, or even relationships that transform your life. Be open to communication and listen carefully — valuable hints for success will come your way.

