Two zodiac signs will leave the past behind in October 2025 | Horoscope

Horoscope for two zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

While many see October 2025 as a fresh start, two zodiac signs must first embrace endings before they can move on. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs closing doors and leaving matters in the past.

Astrologers advise these signs to let go of their expectations and accept what the universe presents to them at face value, according to Parade.

Scorpio

October gives Scorpios the opportunity to free themselves from doubt and destructive patterns. This is the time when illusions are dispelled and real life finally becomes clear. While the Libra season lasts until October 22, the subconscious mind of those born under this sign is activated and repressed emotions surface. This can be confusing, but it will also provide deep relief.

Astrologers advise Scorpios to pay close attention to themselves in the first half of the month, especially regarding relationships. It's important not to withdraw and devalue your own needs. Honesty and clarity of thought will pave the way for inner healing.

Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Sagittarius

Key changes for Sagittarius will begin after October 22, when the Sun enters Scorpio. Usually energetic and open-minded, this time they will feel the need to delve deeper into themselves and reevaluate their priorities. Their intuition will suggest new paths, and their inner voice will compel them to let go of things that have long-lost their meaning.

Initially, the fear of change may hold them back, but eventually, Sagittarius will realize that the past no longer has power over them. Old circumstances only hold them back, while the future promises new opportunities.

Zodiac sign Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

