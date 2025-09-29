Finance horoscope Sep 29–Oct 5, 2025 — tarot reveals which zodiac will prosper

Tarot card reading. Photo: Pinterest

A new week is already at the doorstep, bringing us new challenges, pleasant surprises, and unique opportunities. For three zodiac signs, the Tarot predicts special financial luck. From September 29 to October 5, these fortunate individuals can expect profits, profitable deals, and unexpected monetary gains.

Which zodiac representatives will experience financial fortune this week? Novyny.LIVE shares the one-card Tarot reading.

Taurus — tarot card "Ten of Pentacles"

For Taurus, this week will be a true celebration of financial stability. The Tarot card "Ten of Pentacles" foretells significant profit or the completion of a lucrative endeavor that has long required effort. If you have invested money or worked on a project, now is the time to receive the reward. Additional sources of income are also possible — a bonus, a gift, or repayment of a debt. The Tarot advises not to spend everything at once but to invest part of it in long-term plans. This week is ideal for thinking about the family budget and putting money into something stable.

Zodiac sign Taurus. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Leo — tarot card "Wheel of Fortune"

Leos have drawn one of the most powerful cards — the "Wheel of Fortune." This indicates that luck will literally be revolving around you. During this period, unexpected winnings, contract signings, or lucrative offers that open a new level of income are possible. Tarot advises: do not fear taking risks, even if the stakes seem high. Money may come unexpectedly — through a chance encounter, new connection, or even a bold move. Your task is to seize the opportunity and trust in fate.

Zodiac Sign: Leo. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

Sagittarius — tarot card "Ace of Wands"

For Sagittarians, the period from September 29 to October 5 promises an explosive financial boost. The "Ace of Wands" signals a fresh start and a new idea that could generate profit very soon. You may have the opportunity to launch your own business, invest in a project, or begin a partnership that will quickly pay off. Tarot advises: the key is not to delay — the sooner you act, the higher your chances of financial reward.

Знак Зодіаку Стрілець. Колаж: Новини.LIVE

