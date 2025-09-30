October 2025 luck horoscope — lucky days for each zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

October 2025 promises to be a special month for all zodiac signs. According to astrologers, the second month of autumn will bring unique "golden days" that offer a chance to fulfill dreams and achieve important goals. For some, this time will serve as a boost in their career, for others — an opportunity for a financial breakthrough, and for many — a moment of harmony in their personal lives.

Novyny.LIVE, citing YourTango, reveals which days will bring luck and success to each zodiac sign.

October 2025 — what makes this month special

On October 1, Juno enters Sagittarius, encouraging us to take our ambitions more seriously. Then, on October 2, Pallas goes direct in Aquarius — this alignment will help us focus on success and attract good fortune.

On October 7, we will witness a Full Moon in Aries, which will highlight who and what we truly deserve. From October 6 to 29, Mercury in Scorpio will immerse us in our deepest desires and hidden dreams. The start of Scorpio season on October 22 will open the door to new opportunities.

October 13 brings Venus in Libra, offering financial relief, while direct Pluto in Aquarius will encourage bold forward movement. The New Moon in Libra on October 21 symbolizes a fresh beginning, and retrograde Neptune in Pisces will allow us to take another deep look within ourselves.

Horoscope of lucky days in October 2025

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Lucky day: October 1

Do not let anyone hold back your progress. Juno in Sagittarius activates your luck sector, opening new paths ahead. Do not give up on your dreams — keep moving forward.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Lucky day: October 14

Embrace the changes that Pluto has opened up for you. A new stage in your career is beginning, one that will bring transformation and opportunities for growth. Trust your inner guidance and don’t be afraid to take an alternative path.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Lucky day: October 2

Pallas in Aquarius will open doors to new opportunities. Everything that has been delayed recently will now move forward. This is your moment to restore wholeness and pursue your dreams.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Lucky day: October 7

The Full Moon in Aries will highlight your professional achievements. You will finally receive the results you have been working toward since 2023. It’s time to claim your well-deserved rewards and move to the next level.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Lucky days: October 6, 29

Mercury in Scorpio will help you rethink the meaning of home and security. This is a favorable time to resolve housing matters or consider relocation. You will be able to build a stable foundation that will serve as the basis for future success.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Lucky days: October 2, 13

October will be a month of self-care for you. Pallas in Aquarius and Pluto will help you restore your inner resources, set boundaries, and focus on your own needs. This is what will open the door to luck.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Lucky days: October 13, 29

Venus in your sign activates your magnetism and attractiveness. This is a time when you both look and feel your best. Use this period for a breakthrough in your career or personal life.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Lucky day: October 22

This will be your day of power. The Sun enters your sign, beginning a new personal cycle. It is a time of renewal, when you can leave the past behind and start building a life that truly aligns with your deepest desires.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Lucky day: October 7

The Full Moon in Aries will bring inspiration, joy, and opportunities in love. Focus on appreciating what you already have, and the Universe will open the way to even greater blessings.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Lucky day: October 13

Venus in the career sector promises rewards for your efforts. This may come in the form of a promotion, a bonus, or an advantageous offer. Your hard work will finally begin to yield the results you’ve been striving for.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Lucky day: October 22

Scorpio will open the door to transformations in your career. Change is inevitable, and it will lead you to a new level of professional growth. Do not be afraid to embrace challenges — they are there for your own good.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Lucky days: October 22 and 29

The Scorpio season will bring luck in the areas of travel, education, and new beginnings. You will have the opportunity to realize bold ideas. Trust your intuition — it will guide you along the right path.

