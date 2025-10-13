October 2025 love horoscope — zodiac signs facing challenge

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The second month of autumn, due to a tense astrological configuration, brings significant challenges in love. Mars in passionate but jealous Scorpio ignites strong emotions, while retrograde Saturn in Pisces forces confrontation with reality. Some couples will undergo tests of resilience, and others may feel it is time to reassess their needs and boundaries in relationships. Astrologers warn that a sense of change is in the air, and for three zodiac signs, this period could become a turning point in their romantic lives.

Love Horoscope for October 2025 — Who Should Be Cautious in Love

Leo

During the second month of autumn, you will feel a strong desire to focus on yourself and family matters. Mars and Mercury in Scorpio activate your fourth astrological house — home and family — which may cause tension in domestic life or create distance from your partner. Venus remains in Virgo until October 13, highlighting the sphere of finances and self-worth. This is a time to care for your own value without sacrificing yourself to meet others’ expectations. Retrograde Pluto in Aquarius prompts you to reassess past relationships — old resentments may resurface, but recognizing them will help clear space for healthy love.

Gemini

October brings the need to pause and recharge. Mars in Scorpio activates the sixth house — health, habits, and self-care — so your main focus should now be on balance rather than romantic adventures. You will feel that home and your close circle become sources of comfort, especially as Venus transits your fourth house of family. Retrograde Saturn in your tenth house of career reminds you not to disperse your energy: work and self-realization are more important than new infatuations. If someone from your past reappears, do not rush to revive the relationship. Love will arrive when you are ready to receive it calmly.

Sagittarius

October will be a time of deep reflection and possibly emotional fatigue. Mars in Scorpio moves through your twelfth house — the subconscious zone — so you may feel the need to withdraw and heal old wounds. At the same time, retrograde Saturn in your fourth house reminds you of unresolved family matters that may affect your relationships. Do not be surprised if it feels difficult to open up to new people this month — this is not a time for romance. However, Venus in Virgo until October 13 will help strengthen your professional reputation and gain recognition. Do not rush to seek love — first, heal yourself. Once the past is released, fate will guide you naturally toward the next steps.

