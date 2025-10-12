Zodiac signs that should practice patience in October 2025 — horoscope

Horoscope for four zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The second month of autumn will prove to be a real test of endurance for some zodiac signs. According to astrologers, the energy of this period may provoke impulsive decisions that could lead to mistakes, financial losses, or misunderstandings in relationships. However, those who manage to pause, reflect, and think through their actions can expect success.

Novyny.LIVE shares astrologers’ forecast, highlighting which zodiac signs should particularly avoid haste and rely on common sense.

Zodiac signs that should practice patience in October 2025

Aries

For Aries, October will be a period testing their determination. A strong desire to change everything — from work to personal life — may arise. However, impulsive actions now can lead to losses. Astrologers advise analyzing situations carefully, reviewing finances, and consulting trusted people. Avoid making crucial decisions, taking financial risks, or starting new ventures this month.

Gemini

This autumn period will give Gemini a strong push toward change — the urge to relocate, make a career leap, or meet new people will be powerful. But haste could ruin all efforts. Before moving forward, it is important to weigh all pros and cons, verify information, and make a clear action plan. Strategic thinking will ensure success by the end of the month.

Scorpio

Scorpios will feel an inner resistance to old connections and circumstances. There may be a temptation to cut ties or confront others sharply. However, this is not the time to burn bridges. Instead, it is better to act with flexibility and tact to avoid losing important allies. In October, focus on reassessing goals, but act with a cool head. Harmony will return if you learn to control your emotions.

Aquarius

In October, Aquarius may experience boredom and inner restlessness, craving changes, adventures, and new experiences. However, any sudden turns of fate could become a trap. The stars advise acting gradually: instead of making radical decisions, try something new within safe limits. Financial stability and calm are more important now than taking risks. Avoid impulsive spending, and by the end of the month, you will see that caution has paid off.

