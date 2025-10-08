Tarot cards predict a month of powerful guidance and destiny for one lucky sign

Tarot reading. Photo: Pinterest

The magical Tarot cards predict that in October, the Universe will offer incredible support to one sign of the zodiac. The lucky sign will receive clues, protection, and inspiration through symbols and encounters that are not a matter of chance. This month could be a turning point, dispelling your doubts and finally opening doors that seemed closed.

A Tarot forecast hints that higher powers are aligning to help one sign overcome obstacles and find their true path in October, Novyny.LIVE reports.

One zodiac sign will get a divine boost in October

October will be a real breath of fresh air after a long period of uncertainty for those born under the sign of Cancer. The card of the month: "Star" is a symbol of inspiration, spiritual upliftment, and an invisible hand that guides you in the right direction. The universe will give you signs through dreams, random words from people, or unexpected coincidences that seem too precise to be a coincidence.

Zodiac sign Cancer. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The tarot cards show that if you have doubted your abilities in the past, you will now receive confirmation that you are moving in the right direction. The period from October 10 to October 20 will be especially favorable. During this time, you may make life-changing connections, experience professional breakthroughs, or find solutions to old problems that suddenly move forward on their own.

Higher powers support you in all things related to creation, healing, and creativity. If you've been dreaming of starting a new project, changing jobs, or moving, now is the best time to take the first step. The tarot cards advise you not to ignore your intuition; it will be your main guide to new opportunities.

