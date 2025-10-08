Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 8 October 2025 09:43
Which zodiac signs will soon receive their well-deserved reward — Tarot forecast
Tarot cards reading. Photo: Pinterest

In October, some zodiac signs will experience a monumental event — the Universe is preparing generous rewards for those who have persevered toward their goals, never gave up, and worked diligently. According to the Tarot cards, some will receive a financial breakthrough, others will see justice restored, and for some, it will bring emotional cleansing after a challenging period.

Which members of the zodiac will receive their well-deserved rewards from the Universe — Novyny.LIVE shares the Tarot card prophecy.

Zodiac signs to expect generous rewards soon

The magical Tarot cards indicate that between October 9 and 21, a powerful "reward window" will open, when past efforts return manifold. Three zodiac signs, in particular, will receive the greatest gifts.

Taurus — Tarot card "The Sun"

For Taurus, October will be a time of true flourishing. The Tarot card "The Sun" symbolizes victory, happiness, and well-deserved joy. If you have been working hard recently without seeing results, everything will change between October 9 and 14. You may receive recognition at work, a promotion, or a new project offering a path to financial stability. In personal matters, expect harmony — old grievances will fade, and relationships will be filled with warmth.

Which zodiac signs will receive their well-deserved reward soon, according to the Tarot — Taurus
Taurus zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE
Scorpio — Tarot Card "Judgment"

The "Judgment" card is a powerful symbol of retribution, cleansing, and karmic closure. For Scorpios, this October will mark a moment when past actions, efforts, and even mistakes reach their resolution. Starting October 15, an event will occur that confirms that justice exists. It may bring the return of lost opportunities, a favorable outcome in a dispute, success in a difficult conversation, or unexpected support from those who once doubted you. This is a time when everything falls into place.

Which zodiac signs will receive their well-deserved reward soon, according to the Tarot — Scorpio
Scorpio zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE
Pisces — Tarot Card "Nine of Pentacles"

This month, Pisces will bask in the rays of financial and spiritual rewards. The "Nine of Pentacles" card promises the results you have long worked for — stability, confidence, and inner peace. If you have devoted yourself to a personal project, invested your soul into your work, or cared for loved ones, between October 18 and 23 you will see that your efforts were not in vain.
The Tarot cards indicate that additional income, opportunities to grow your venture, or an unexpected gift from fate may appear. Focusing on gratitude is advised, as it will enhance the flow of prosperity.

Which zodiac signs will receive their well-deserved reward soon, according to the Tarot — Pisces
Pisces zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

horoscope award zodiac signs forecast Tarot cards
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
