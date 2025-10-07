Weekly love horoscope for October 7–12, 2025 — who will find love

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

October has just begun, and it already promises a true explosion of emotions. The full moon in Aries on October 7 charges the atmosphere with passion, while Mercury in Scorpio compels people to speak the truth — even the truths we have been afraid to voice. This week opens the door to heartfelt conversations, unexpected confessions, and fateful encounters. When Venus aligns with Jupiter, some zodiac signs will have the opportunity to experience genuine mutual love.

Here’s which zodiac signs may find sincere love this week, according to YourTango, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

Weekly love horoscope for October 7–12 for five lucky signs

Libra

This week, you may face an important choice in love. The full moon in Aries on October 7 marks the culmination of a cycle that began in 2023 and will help you understand whether your current relationship truly supports you on your life path. Those who are ready for honesty will gain clarity on whether to continue the union or let go of the past. The key is not to fear change, as the Universe is preparing something truly deep and genuine for you.

Taurus

A period of deep conversations and heartfelt revelations begins for you. Mercury in Scorpio helps you not only understand your own feelings but also reconnect with your partner. If you are in a relationship — speak openly about everything, even the difficult topics. If you are single — someone may appear who sees your true worth.

Pisces

You are ready for love that becomes part of your spiritual journey. This week opens new opportunities — from travel to meetings with people who will shift your perspective on life. The Venus-Jupiter alignment in Cancer can help you meet someone with whom you feel a true soul resonance. Astrologers advise letting go of ideas about the "perfect partner" — only then will the person you truly need enter your life.

Capricorn

Venus in Virgo and Jupiter in Cancer give you the chance to revive feelings or welcome new love into your heart. If you are in a relationship — open up to conversations about the future and agree on shared goals. If you are single — accept invitations, meet new people, and don’t close yourself off. This is a week when the Universe is literally nudging you toward happiness.

Sagittarius

This week will teach you to see love and commitment in a new way. The full moon in Aries on October 7 helps you realize that true intimacy does not take away freedom; it actually sets you free. Venus in Virgo and retrograde Uranus in Gemini may bring an unexpected encounter or the return of someone from the past who now sees you differently. Do not resist change — it is guiding you toward genuine happiness.

Read more:

October will test the wallet of one zodiac sign

October 2025 full moon to transform lives of these zodiac signs

Lunar calendar for October — best days to cut your hair