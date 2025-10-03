October 2025 full moon — which zodiac signs can expect life-changing events

Horoscope for five zodiac signs. Collage: Novyny.LIVE.

On October 7, we will witness a powerful astrological event — a full moon rising in the fiery and dynamic sign of Aries. This full moon will encourage decisive actions and significant changes in life. For five zodiac signs, it will be especially momentous — offering an opportunity to reassess priorities and find a path to inner harmony.

Novyny.LIVE shares an astrological forecast on which signs will feel this particular energy and how to make the most of these transformative changes.

Aries

Aries will be the stars of this full moon. This is a time for active pursuits and new beginnings. Energy will be abundant, but it is important not to act impulsively or thoughtlessly. It is best to channel this flow into sports, creative projects, or long-awaited initiatives. Astrologers recommend writing down all plans and breaking them into steps and stages to avoid chaos.

Scorpio

Scorpios will feel the full moon’s powerful transformative influence. Things that previously caused fear or held them back may now become opportunities for relief and new decisions. Old fears and limitations recede, making way for confidence. It is crucial to let go of control where it is unnecessary and remain open to new possibilities.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, the full moon in Aries will serve as a signal to reassess life goals. There may be a desire to change career directions or even embark on a journey that inspires new beginnings. Astrologers advise using this period for planning and decisive actions, but caution against rushing — inner balance is more important than speed at this time.

Taurus

Taurus will feel significant fatigue and overload on October 7. The full moon reminds them of the importance of rest and pausing. Avoid taking on unnecessary responsibilities or trying to solve others’ problems. The key to harmony is calm, restoration of energy, and care for personal resources.

Aquarius

Aquarius will experience a surge of ideas and inspiration during the full moon, which can transform approaches to work and personal life. It is best to direct this energy toward creative projects, volunteering, or developing personal skills. Astrologers recommend focusing on one direction to avoid scattering energy and to achieve maximum results.

