en
Publication time 3 October 2025 14:57
Lunar haircut calendar October 2025: best and worst days to cut your hair
A girl with long hair at the hairdresser's. Photo: freepik.com

October is the season of change, when nature shifts its colors and many of us feel the urge to update something in our lives. One of the simplest yet most effective ways to transform is a new haircut. The lunar haircut calendar helps you choose the best days to visit the salon. Picking the right time not only improves the look of your hair but also boosts energy and confidence.

Novyny.LIVE shares a monthly haircut calendar for October 2025.

Lunar phases in October 2025

  • Waxing Moon: October 1–6
  • Full Moon in Aries: October 6 at 11:47 pm (GMT-4)
  • Waning Moon: October 7–20
  • New Moon in Libra: October 21 at 08:25 am (GMT-4)
  • Waxing Moon: October 22–31
  • No solar eclipses
  • No lunar eclipses

Best days for a haircut in October 2025

The second month of autumn brings plenty of favorable days to refresh your style:

  • October 1–6: Final days of the waxing Moon — ideal for coloring, updating your hairstyle, and trying bold experiments.
  • October 7: The most powerful day of the month. Cutting hair now is believed to remove negativity and add shine and strength.
  • October 8–12: Beginning of the waning cycle — perfect if you want your haircut to keep its shape longer.
  • October 23–28: The waxing Moon returns, supporting beauty rituals.
  • October 29 (First Quarter, 11:20 am): Hair will grow faster and look healthier.
  • October 30–31: Excellent time for a cut, coloring, or a complete style change.

Worst days for a haircut in October 2025

Astrologers recommend postponing salon visits on these dates:

  • October 13–16: Hair may become brittle, and the hairstyle will quickly lose shape.
  • October 17–20: Days before the New Moon, when energy is low. Results may be disappointing.
  • October 21–22 (New Moon, October 21 at 08:25 am): The least favorable days of the month. Astrologers advise avoiding any beauty changes.

Read also:

Forgotten 2000s haircut makes a major comeback in 2025

Rejuvenating look — the perfect hair length for your face

Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
