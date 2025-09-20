Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 20 September 2025 17:40
The hair length that instantly refreshes your face
Woman with ponytail. Photo: freepik

Every woman has stood in front of a mirror at least once in her life and thought about changing her hairstyle. Whether to grow your hair or cut it off is not an easy decision. To make the experiment successful, you need to understand what length of hair really suits you.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which length is universal and which is rejuvenating.

How to choose your hair length

Long hair is not for everyone

Long curls to the waist or even lower will not look beautiful on every woman. They are suitable if:

  • You’re between 25–30 years old, with fresh skin and a healthy complexion.
  • Tall stature, 5’9" (175 cm) or taller.
  • Slim figure, with a graceful neck and well-defined waist.
  • Oval-shaped face, high forehead, and expressive eyes.
  • Thick, healthy hair — fine, wispy "mouse-like" strands don’t look as flattering.
the perfect hair length for your face
Long hair. Photo from Instagram

Short haircut is the secret of youth

If you have soft, manageable hair, a short haircut or shoulder-length hair can be a real godsend. It instantly adds freshness and makes your face look younger.

Who looks best with short hair:

  • women with thin necks and small ears;
  • owners of oval, square or triangular faces.

If your neck is full, it's better to choose a longer hairstyle. A short hairstyle may not look very harmonious in this case.

the perfect hair length for your face
Short hair. Photo from Instagram

Medium length hair is a universal solution

Shoulder-length curls are a "golden mean" that suits almost everyone: young girls and older women, both thin and curvy.

Such hair is easy to style:

  • back or in a ponytail — opens a beautiful forehead and emphasizes cheekbones and neck;
  • with bangs or curls at the temples — helps to hide imperfections: wrinkles, protruding ears or a full neck.
the perfect hair length for your face
Medium hair length. Photo from Instagram

So if you want to look younger, then pay attention to short or medium length. It refreshes, adds lightness to the look and perfectly refreshes the face without makeup.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
