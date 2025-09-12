Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 12 September 2025 14:32
The best simple ways to grow strong and healthy hair
Woman is applying oil on her hair. Photo: freepik

We all want our hair to grow faster, but it's not just about using the right products; it's also about daily care and good habits. 

Noyny.LIVE explore simple strategies that help your hair grow faster and stronger.

Grow long hair naturally with these easy tricks

First of all, the scalp is important. If it is healthy, then the follicles work more actively. Massaging with your fingers or a special brush for a few minutes a day improves blood circulation and "wakes up" the bulbs. Shampoos with caffeine or plant extracts also work well - they enhance the nutrition of hair follicles.

Nutrition is no less important. Hair "loves" proteins and vitamins. If your diet includes fish, eggs, nuts, legumes, and greens, you are already taking a step towards strong and long strands. Biotin, zinc, and iron are responsible for strength and growth rate. Hair becomes brittle and falls out when it lacks nutrients.

Care also plays a key role. You should choose mild, sulfate-free shampoos that don't dry out your hair, and always use a conditioner to prevent breakage. Indelible oils, such as coconut or argan, create a protective barrier against damage. And regular trimming only accelerates the feeling of growth: the hair becomes neater and does not lose length due to split ends.

Відростити довге волосся цілком реально
Long hair. Photo: Freepik

Another little-known secret is to reduce stress and get more sleep. High levels of cortisol "freeze" the follicles, but rest and calmness revive them.

While it's impossible to wake up with waist-length hair overnight, you can help your hair grow faster and become strong, shiny, and healthy. Sometimes, changing a few habits can yield results within a few months.

