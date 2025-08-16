Hair washing mistakes that ruin your look

The girl is washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Many people believe that washing your hair is a simple matter. Wet your hair, apply shampoo, rinse it off, and that's it. But trichologists say that even in such a simple procedure, we often make mistakes that harm both our hair and scalp. As a result, our hair becomes greasy faster, and we experience dryness or dandruff.

In Journal writes about it.

Advertisement

A few hair washing habits you should avoid

Shampooing twice in a row

Some people do this automatically, thinking that it will wash off all the dirt better. But if you wash your hair every two or three days, you don't need to apply more shampoo. Especially if your product contains sulfates, parabens, or silicones — they can dry out the skin and cause irritation.

Bad choice of shampoo

For fine hair, it's best to avoid formulas with silicones—they weigh down strands. And if you have thick hair, look for shampoos without harsh sulfates and parabens to avoid overdrying it.

Poor rinsing of products

Shampoo or conditioner residue on your scalp is a direct route to rapid oiliness and dandruff. Always rinse your hair thoroughly with warm (but not hot) water.

A girl applies a mask to her hair. Photo: Freepik

Mask after every wash

It sounds like a hassle, but it's actually a burden on your hair. It's best to apply a nourishing mask once every 10 days, otherwise, your strands will quickly lose volume.

Severe scalp friction

Intensive massage during washing can activate the work of the sebaceous glands, and the hair will become oily even faster. It is better to wash your hair with gentle movements, and not "wash" it.

It is also worth remembering that the sun is also the enemy of beautiful hair. Ultraviolet destroys its structure, makes it brittle and dull. Therefore, in the summer, do not forget about a hat or products with SPF for hair.

Read also:

The layered haircut that looks good on everyone

A French coloring trick that's taking over salons again