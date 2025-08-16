Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychology1HomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionPsychologyAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Hair washing mistakes that can damage your hair

Hair washing mistakes that can damage your hair

en
Publication time 16 August 2025 06:00
Hair washing mistakes that ruin your look
The girl is washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Many people believe that washing your hair is a simple matter. Wet your hair, apply shampoo, rinse it off, and that's it. But trichologists say that even in such a simple procedure, we often make mistakes that harm both our hair and scalp. As a result, our hair becomes greasy faster, and we experience dryness or dandruff.

In Journal writes about it.

Advertisement

A few hair washing habits you should avoid

Shampooing twice in a row

Some people do this automatically, thinking that it will wash off all the dirt better. But if you wash your hair every two or three days, you don't need to apply more shampoo. Especially if your product contains sulfates, parabens, or silicones — they can dry out the skin and cause irritation.

Bad choice of shampoo

For fine hair, it's best to avoid formulas with silicones—they weigh down strands. And if you have thick hair, look for shampoos without harsh sulfates and parabens to avoid overdrying it.

Poor rinsing of products

Shampoo or conditioner residue on your scalp is a direct route to rapid oiliness and dandruff. Always rinse your hair thoroughly with warm (but not hot) water.

Most people make mistakes when washing their hair
A girl applies a mask to her hair. Photo: Freepik

Mask after every wash

It sounds like a hassle, but it's actually a burden on your hair. It's best to apply a nourishing mask once every 10 days, otherwise, your strands will quickly lose volume.

Severe scalp friction

Intensive massage during washing can activate the work of the sebaceous glands, and the hair will become oily even faster. It is better to wash your hair with gentle movements, and not "wash" it.

It is also worth remembering that the sun is also the enemy of beautiful hair. Ultraviolet destroys its structure, makes it brittle and dull. Therefore, in the summer, do not forget about a hat or products with SPF for hair.

Read also:

The layered haircut that looks good on everyone

A French coloring trick that's taking over salons again

fashion hair beauty care style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information