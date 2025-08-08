Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 8 August 2025 02:27
The cascade haircut is trending again — here’s how to wear it
Haircut. Photo: freepik

Some haircuts never go out of style — and the cascade is one of them. Simple yet incredibly effective, this versatile cut suits almost everyone, whether your hair is straight or wavy. It enhances your best features, softens imperfections, and brings effortless beauty to any look.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Cascade haircut is always a good idea

These layers are not random. The cascade is cut according to a specific pattern: the upper strands are shorter and the lower strands are longer, with smooth transitions. The shortest hair is usually at the crown, while the longest hair is at the shoulders or below. This technique creates the effect of full, lively hair. There are variations, such as soft transitions, a cascade at the ends, and asymmetrical styles. It all depends on the look you want to achieve.

If you have long hair, a cascade will add movement and shape. Styling will no longer be a nightmare — your hair will fall into place on its own. If you're short on time, a slightly "creatively careless" look is now in vogue. In general, the most fashionable option in 2025 is when the layers start below the chin. This type of cascade has a softer, more natural look.

layered haircut
Cascade on long hair. Photo from Instagram

A cascade haircut on medium-length hair also looks absolutely perfect — not too long, not too short. It gives the hair a fresh, lively appearance and has a rejuvenating effect.

This style pairs beautifully with coloring techniques like shatush, balayage, or highlights. The light-reflecting strands enhance the haircut’s texture and create a sun-kissed glow. Add bangs — especially if you’re over 40 — and you’ll get a soft lifting effect without any cosmetic procedures.

layered haircut
Cascade on medium length hair. Photo from Instagram

Don't assume that this haircut is only for long hair. On the contrary, it also looks modern and energetic on short hair, adding character to your look. A cascade can make thin or curly hair more voluminous. Simply blow-dry your hair and lift it slightly at the roots.

layered haircut
Cascade on short hair. Photo: still from video

For those seeking maximum lightness and movement, a graduated cascade is the perfect choice. It instantly adds life to your hair and can be tailored to suit your style, length, texture — and even your mood.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
