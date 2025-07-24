The bob Is back — Fall 2025’s top hair trend

Woman with short hair. Photo: Freepik

Take a look at the bob, a trendy haircut with a long history. This vintage classic first appeared in the 1920s, when women began challenging beauty standards by choosing short hair as a symbol of freedom. The bob became the symbol of the new, emancipated woman: independent, bold, and full of character.

The hottest haircut of the Fall 2025

The bob was once defined by its even cut and wavy "flapper" style, made iconic by figures like Louise Brooks, Coco Chanel, and Clara Bow. In the 1960s, it saw a major revival when Vidal Sassoon reinvented it for London’s fashion scene, giving it sharp geometric lines and a modern edge. Since then, the bob has continued to evolve — from the playful, voluminous styles of the 1990s to today’s versions, which favor asymmetry, texture, and a more natural look.

Bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

If you want to update your look without losing touch with the classics, this option is definitely worth trying. The focus is on different lengths on the sides. For example, the strands on one side can be longer than the strands on the other side. Depending on the angle, this look will appear impressive and modern.

Short haircut. Photo from Instagram

Another stylish touch is a side parting, which adds lightness and liveliness to your look. This hairstyle is perfect for both business attire and everyday outfits. It creates the illusion of volume and balances facial features.

Beautiful hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

Additionally, this haircut does not require daily styling. A little texturizing spray or a light blow-drying is enough. It also:

adds thickness to the hair;

softens rough facial features;

emphasizes the cheekbones.

In short, the bob is a combination of the past and present. It can be restrained or bold, classic or creative. The magic lies in the fact that you decide what your look will be. So this fall, try a vintage classic with a modern twist.

