Publication time 15 July 2025 18:02
This haircut adds volume and takes years off after 45
A woman with a short haircut. Photo: Freepik

Over the years, not only does our lifestyle change, but so does our approach to our appearance. If you are over 45 and have clearly defined facial features — for example, a pronounced chin or a sharp hairline — there is no need to hide them. On the contrary, the right haircut can emphasize your natural strength while making your look softer and more refined.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Short haircut for women over 45 that rejuvenates

Among the real favorites is the pixie haircut with slanted bangs. It is designed specifically for those who want to refresh their look without losing their individuality. The volume at the top adds lightness, visually elongates the face, and softens sharp lines. And the slanted bangs add femininity and a touch of playfulness.

Short trendy haircut for mature women
Pixie with slanted bangs. Photo from Instagram

This option is ideal for square-shaped faces: it smooths out the angles and softens the features. In addition, the pixie is one of the easiest hairstyles to maintain. Apply a little texturising spray or mousse and you're done. You can even create light "spikes" if you want a bold accent.

By the way, this haircut has a very beautiful history: it was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the movie "Roman Holiday", and since then it has periodically come back into fashion. And 2025 is the moment when the pixie is at the peak of its popularity again. Feel free to choose it if you are looking for something stylish, modern, and timeless.

Pixies, which are once again at the peak of popularity
Stylish short haircut. Photo from Instagram

It will be a real lifesaver on hot summer days: when your hair doesn't stick to your neck, doesn't weigh you down, and allows your skin to breathe — that's real comfort. But even in autumn or winter, this hairstyle looks appropriate: a pixie easily combines with voluminous sweaters, coats, and even hats. It adds lightness to your look and gives you a feeling of freshness and freedom in any season.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircut from the 2000s is back in fashion.

We also reported on which haircuts look best on women with thin hair.

fashion trends haircuts hairstyles style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
