70s hairstyles are back — the summer trend you'll love

Dynasty-inspired 70s hairstyles are making a big comeback
It feels like someone pressed the "back to the past" button, and we ended up in the 1970s. But not at a disco, but on the Instagram feed. The style of that era has returned in everything: dresses, sunglasses, and, of course, hairstyles.
Everything that is soft, a little messy, a little romantic, and very feminine is in fashion. And most importantly, it's easy to recreate at home.
70s hairstyles worth trying this summer
Headscarf
It's best to leave your hair ties and pins in your makeup bag. Headscarves are in fashion, just like your mum wore in old photos. Tie it at the back or under your chin, and you've got a ready-made look that instantly gives off a 70s vibe. Ideal for both holidays and coffee dates.
Shag — the hairstyle that always looks ideal
It's a haircut for those who don't like to spend time styling their hair. Slightly ragged ends, a little chaos, a little volume on top — and you get the impression that you've just travelled back to Los Angeles in 1975. Seriously, just Google the characters from Dynasty — they're a source of endless inspiration.
Wide headbands like something out of a Brigitte Bardot movie
Voluminous styling and a headband or headscarf are the height of glamour right now. It's beautiful, feminine, and adds a touch of French chic to your look. It's also very practical: your hair stays in place, even when it's windy outside.
Any of these hairstyles will impress others, so be open to experimentation and feel free to try something new.
