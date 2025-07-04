70s hairstyles are back — the summer trend you'll love

A girl with a hairstyle from the past. Photo: Freepik

It feels like someone pressed the "back to the past" button, and we ended up in the 1970s. But not at a disco, but on the Instagram feed. The style of that era has returned in everything: dresses, sunglasses, and, of course, hairstyles.

The Who What Wear publication writes about it.

Everything that is soft, a little messy, a little romantic, and very feminine is in fashion. And most importantly, it's easy to recreate at home.

70s hairstyles worth trying this summer

Headscarf

It's best to leave your hair ties and pins in your makeup bag. Headscarves are in fashion, just like your mum wore in old photos. Tie it at the back or under your chin, and you've got a ready-made look that instantly gives off a 70s vibe. Ideal for both holidays and coffee dates.

A headscarf on a girl. Photo from Instagram

Shag — the hairstyle that always looks ideal

It's a haircut for those who don't like to spend time styling their hair. Slightly ragged ends, a little chaos, a little volume on top — and you get the impression that you've just travelled back to Los Angeles in 1975. Seriously, just Google the characters from Dynasty — they're a source of endless inspiration.

Shag. Photo from Instagram

Wide headbands like something out of a Brigitte Bardot movie

Voluminous styling and a headband or headscarf are the height of glamour right now. It's beautiful, feminine, and adds a touch of French chic to your look. It's also very practical: your hair stays in place, even when it's windy outside.

Wide headbands. Photo from Instagram

Any of these hairstyles will impress others, so be open to experimentation and feel free to try something new.

