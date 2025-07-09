Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Haircuts that make thin hair look fuller — easy volume tricks

Haircuts that make thin hair look fuller — easy volume tricks

en
Publication time 9 July 2025 18:55
Thin hair? 2025's top stylist-approved haircuts for volume
Girl with short hair. Photo: Freepik

Thin hair is not a death sentence. If you feel like you've tried everything but your hair still isn't fuller, it's entirely possible to make it look fuller. And you don't need to have a hairdresser next door to do it — all you need to know are a few good hairstyles.

Famous stylist Chaz Dean shared with PureWow which hairstyles best imitate fullness and volume.

Advertisement

Why short haircuts are a good choice for thin hair

No heavy, long curls that weigh down your look. It's all about simple things: collarbone-length hair, layers, a little texture, and, if you're not afraid of change, bangs. Yes, they really do add volume and character.

Asymmetrical bob

In this haircut, the back is slightly shorter than the front, and that's where the magic lies. This solution visually adds shape and density, while the light waves in the middle create even more volume. Add a deep side parting — this is a life hack for those who want to get full hair without effort. And to avoid damaging your hair with a curling iron, it is better to use curlers.

Different variations of bob are always in trend
Asymmetrical bob. Photo from Instagram

A voluminous ponytail

It seems like a regular ponytail. But with a little trickery, you can get a luxurious hairstyle like Zendaya's. Lift your hair at the roots, use a volumising spray, add a little hair extension, and you will have volume you never had before. Gather your hair loosely into a ponytail, leaving a few strands near your face — you will look light, airy, and very stylish.

A tail that will always look elegant
A voluminous ponytail. Photo from Instagram

Straight bob

Who said that fine hair doesn't like straight lines? In fact, a blunt cut is your best friend. Thanks to it, the hair at the bottom looks dense and even, as if it were "fuller" than it actually is. This hairstyle is ideal for women with fine hair. But if your hair is full, it can look too heavy.

A straight bob is suitable for thin hair
Straight bob. Photo from Instagram

Keep in mind that a hairstyle is just a tool. True volume begins with self-love. Experiment, try new hairstyles, and don't be afraid to cut off the excess — sometimes that's where lightness and freedom lie.

As a reminder, we reported on what universal hair length to consider this year.

fashion haircuts hairstyles hair style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information