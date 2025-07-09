Thin hair? 2025's top stylist-approved haircuts for volume

Girl with short hair. Photo: Freepik

Thin hair is not a death sentence. If you feel like you've tried everything but your hair still isn't fuller, it's entirely possible to make it look fuller. And you don't need to have a hairdresser next door to do it — all you need to know are a few good hairstyles.

Famous stylist Chaz Dean shared with PureWow which hairstyles best imitate fullness and volume.

Why short haircuts are a good choice for thin hair

No heavy, long curls that weigh down your look. It's all about simple things: collarbone-length hair, layers, a little texture, and, if you're not afraid of change, bangs. Yes, they really do add volume and character.

Asymmetrical bob



In this haircut, the back is slightly shorter than the front, and that's where the magic lies. This solution visually adds shape and density, while the light waves in the middle create even more volume. Add a deep side parting — this is a life hack for those who want to get full hair without effort. And to avoid damaging your hair with a curling iron, it is better to use curlers.

Asymmetrical bob. Photo from Instagram

A voluminous ponytail



It seems like a regular ponytail. But with a little trickery, you can get a luxurious hairstyle like Zendaya's. Lift your hair at the roots, use a volumising spray, add a little hair extension, and you will have volume you never had before. Gather your hair loosely into a ponytail, leaving a few strands near your face — you will look light, airy, and very stylish.

A voluminous ponytail. Photo from Instagram

Straight bob



Who said that fine hair doesn't like straight lines? In fact, a blunt cut is your best friend. Thanks to it, the hair at the bottom looks dense and even, as if it were "fuller" than it actually is. This hairstyle is ideal for women with fine hair. But if your hair is full, it can look too heavy.

Straight bob. Photo from Instagram

Keep in mind that a hairstyle is just a tool. True volume begins with self-love. Experiment, try new hairstyles, and don't be afraid to cut off the excess — sometimes that's where lightness and freedom lie.

