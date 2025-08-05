Salma Hayek's 90s haircut is back — would it suit you?

Salma Hayek. Photo from Instagram

Mexican actress Salma Hayek is known for her refined taste and sense of style. Her images are always striking and stunning with their beauty. At the same time, her main decoration has become the cult layered haircut. She was at the peak of popularity in the 90s and is now back in trend.

Salma Hayek's favorite haircut

Salma Hayek impressed everyone with her look at the premiere of the film "Desperado" back in 1995. The bright red strapless dress and luxurious makeup captivated everyone's eyes. However, the celebrity's hairstyle impressed the audience the most. Since then, the luxurious layered haircut has become a cult and has won the hearts of beauties.

Salma's looks have been constantly changing, but the layered cut has become her signature. With lush volume at the roots, soft waves, and textured ends, this hairstyle is the ideal addition to any look.

Today, beauties are once again losing their heads over the layered haircut. It will suit almost all face shapes, except for those with a very elongated silhouette. Hairdressers also advise avoiding too short layers, as they will take away the weight at the ends and shorten the length.

In addition, you will have to learn how to style such a hairstyle. This option is definitely not suitable for those who want to just wake up in the morning, comb their hair, and quickly run to work. You will have to use a hairdryer or curling iron to give such a haircut a beautiful shape. However, the result is really worth it.

