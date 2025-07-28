New hair trend 2025: embracing imperfection with natural, textured cuts

A hairdresser. Photo: Freepik

Instead of glossy curls and deliberate perfection, hairstyles that reflect one's mood and inner state are becoming popular. A new trend is gaining momentum: light, tousled hair with minimal styling and a matte texture and no artificial shine. It looks like you haven't touched a comb in a long time, but that's exactly the style of the season.

What is this new, trendy hairstyle?

Naturalness with a touch of chaos. Hair that isn't fixed with hairspray or overloaded with products has a trendy, modern look with character. Those who are tired of ostentatious perfection and want to embrace their uniqueness choose this style: a little tired, a little confused, but very lively.

Curly hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

Stylists drew inspiration for this hairstyle from the screen. The hairstyles of heroines in TV series and films during moments of change, doubt, or emotional crisis always appear slightly messy, which is what makes them so captivating. This openness has become fashionable today.

Stylish hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

How to create the look

Say no to flat irons, hairsprays, and gels. Forget the shine — instead, reach for dry shampoo or a texturizing spray.

Shape your hair with your hands, not a brush. The messier, the better.

The part doesn’t need to be straight, and the strands shouldn’t be symmetrical. Chaos in the details is the style of a new generation.

Use accessories — spiral hair ties, fabric headbands, or bobby pins you've had in your bag forever. They don’t have to be perfect — they just have to be yours.

Messy hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

Why is it important?

This hairstyle is about more than just fashion. It's about mood and accepting yourself without filters or embellishments. It's about embracing your authentic self, even when you're not feeling your best. This is not neglect; it's a conscious choice. Rather than falseness, the 2025 trend is lighthearted carelessness.

