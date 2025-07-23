California highlights 2025: safe and stylish coloring for lasting shine

A girl is getting her hair dyed. Photo: Freepik

Forget the old horror stories that dyeing is always bad for your hair. The times when only the "straw effect" remained after the salon are long gone. Now there are techniques that work gently, almost like the sun touching your curls. And one of them is California highlights.

How to lighten hair in fashion now

This type of dyeing is a real salvation for those who want changes without consequences. Stylists loved it because not all strands are dyed, and certainly not from the roots. The natural base remains, and along the length, the master adds several similar, but slightly lighter tones. It gives the impression that you have just returned from the California beach: the hair is iridescent, has a more voluminous look, and the color transition is so soft that it seems natural.

This type of dyeing does not dry out the hair or damage its structure, as it does not require aggressive lightening. In addition, the master selects shades individually — to match the skin tone, eyes, and even the style of clothing. Naturalness is in trend now, so it is not about flashy contrasts, but about a subtle play of light and shadow, which is visible only when the head is moved. Another plus is that the technique looks great even without styling.

The hair looks well-groomed both after blow-drying and after sleeping. And the best thing is that Californian highlights do not require constant updating. The color grows smoothly, without sharp lines, and retains its beautiful appearance for up to several months.

By the way, experienced colorists can create a real palette of 5-10 undertones of the same color in the hair, from honey to beige or ashen. But this is a jeweler's work. Here, it is important not to just "dye", but to work subtly with color, like an artist with a brush. Such masters know where to add warmth and where to add coldness, so that the result is luxurious.

In short, modern hair dyeing is not about radical changes, but about renewal that emphasizes your beauty. So if you want to refresh your image without risking the health of your hair, then try this technique.

