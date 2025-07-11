Remove grey hair naturally — first results in one treatment

Grey hair. Photo: Freepik

In fact, there is nothing wrong with grey hair, although it is unpleasant, especially when you are still far from the "official" age of greying. But hair does not suddenly lose its color for no reason.

What is grey hair really?

Each hair has a pigment called melanin. It is responsible for the color of our hair. When, for some reason, there is less melanin, the hair becomes transparent, i.e., grey. Instead of pigment, tiny air bubbles appear in it. As a result, the hair not only changes color but also becomes brittle and dry, especially if the body lacks vitamins.

Why does hair turn grey prematurely?

Sometimes it's just heredity. If one of your parents went grey at 25, there's a chance you'll go grey early too. But there are other reasons:

lack of important vitamins (especially B, D, E) and minerals (zinc, copper, calcium, iron);

chronic stress;

thyroid problems;

lack of vitamin B12;

certain serious diseases, particularly those affecting metabolism or immunity.

What to do with grey hair

First, don't panic. If there aren't many grey hairs, you can simply cut them off at the root. But don't pull them out — this damages the skin and follicle, and new hair will grow back weaker. What's more, you could introduce an infection, and instead of one grey hair, you'll end up with inflammation.

It is best to consult a trichologist. This is a doctor who specialises in hair health. They will be able to tell you exactly why you have grey hair and whether it can be stopped. In women, grey hair can be a "signal" of hormonal changes. This is often related to the endocrine system or women's health.

It would also be a good idea to start taking vitamin supplements with trace elements. It is also worth trying to be less nervous and not smoke, and instead, pay attention to your sleep patterns, diet, and water balance.

