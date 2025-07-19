Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
New shampoo won't help — how to stop hair loss

New shampoo won't help — how to stop hair loss

en
Publication time 19 July 2025 08:40
How to get rid of hair loss — non-obvious tips that everyone is silent about
Woman is looking in the mirror. Photo: Freepik

Hair loss is a common problem for many women. There is plenty of advice on how to address it, such as changing your hair care routine. However, using a new shampoo and hair mask is not enough.

Read more on Novyny.LIVE.

How to stop hair loss

Firstly, you need to choose the right hair care products. However, you also need to pay attention to your diet and lifestyle. In particular, it is important to consume enough protein and vitamins. Add more eggs, fish, nuts, salads, and pulses to your diet.

It is also important to wash your hair properly. Choose a moisturizing shampoo that is free of sulfates and silicones. Dry hair only needs to be washed twice a week, but oily hair should be washed daily. Use water at room temperature or even cool.

How to stop hair loss
Hair loss. Photo: Freepik

It is better to let your hair dry naturally. If you do need to use a hairdryer, select a low temperature setting. Make sure you use thermal protection and minimize exposure time for your curls.

A comb also plays an important role in home care. For long hair, a wide-toothed comb is ideal. For short hair, use a comb made from natural materials.

advice hair beauty care hair loss
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
