How to get fuller hair — easy tips for all hair types

A woman is combing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Many women suffer from thin hair and dream of having thicker hair. There are simple yet effective tips that can help achieve this goal.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

Advertisement

Here are some tips to help make your hair thicker

Saturate your hair with vitamins

To achieve beautiful curls, use nourishing products such as masks and creams. Apply vitaminized solutions to clean hair. This will strengthen your hair and promote growth.

Wash your hair properly

Apply shampoo exclusively to the roots and scalp. This will remove dirt effectively without drying out the ends. Apply the balm to the entire length of your hair, excluding the roots.

A woman applies the product to her hair. Photo: Freepik

Blow-dry your hair

Contrary to popular belief, a hair dryer does not dry out your hair; rather, it helps add volume and style your curls. Dry your hair upside down and be sure to use a thermal protectant.

Experiment with your hairstyle

Sometimes, changing the parting is enough to add visual volume and thickness to thin hair. Or, try styling your hair with a crimping attachment. On the other hand, put the straightener aside.

Straight hair. Photo: Freepik

Add some shine

You can also use coloring to disguise thin hair. A monochromatic color, especially a dark one, will make your curls look flat. Add highlights and shimmer to your hair.

Read also:

Summer 2025 hair trend loved by celebs and influencers

Haircuts that look great on everyone — find your length

Forget about washing your hair every day — Beauty guide