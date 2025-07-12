How to get fuller hair — easy tips for all hair types

Thin hair no more: secrets for fuller, thicker hair
Many women suffer from thin hair and dream of having thicker hair. There are simple yet effective tips that can help achieve this goal.
Here are some tips to help make your hair thicker
Saturate your hair with vitamins
To achieve beautiful curls, use nourishing products such as masks and creams. Apply vitaminized solutions to clean hair. This will strengthen your hair and promote growth.
Wash your hair properly
Apply shampoo exclusively to the roots and scalp. This will remove dirt effectively without drying out the ends. Apply the balm to the entire length of your hair, excluding the roots.
Blow-dry your hair
Contrary to popular belief, a hair dryer does not dry out your hair; rather, it helps add volume and style your curls. Dry your hair upside down and be sure to use a thermal protectant.
Experiment with your hairstyle
Sometimes, changing the parting is enough to add visual volume and thickness to thin hair. Or, try styling your hair with a crimping attachment. On the other hand, put the straightener aside.
Add some shine
You can also use coloring to disguise thin hair. A monochromatic color, especially a dark one, will make your curls look flat. Add highlights and shimmer to your hair.
