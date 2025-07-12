Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Thin hair no more: secrets for fuller, thicker hair

Thin hair no more: secrets for fuller, thicker hair

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 July 2025 11:14
How to get fuller hair — easy tips for all hair types
A woman is combing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Many women suffer from thin hair and dream of having thicker hair. There are simple yet effective tips that can help achieve this goal.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more.

Advertisement

Here are some tips to help make your hair thicker

Saturate your hair with vitamins

To achieve beautiful curls, use nourishing products such as masks and creams. Apply vitaminized solutions to clean hair. This will strengthen your hair and promote growth.

Wash your hair properly

Apply shampoo exclusively to the roots and scalp. This will remove dirt effectively without drying out the ends. Apply the balm to the entire length of your hair, excluding the roots.

Tips to make your hair thicker
A woman applies the product to her hair. Photo: Freepik

Blow-dry your hair

Contrary to popular belief, a hair dryer does not dry out your hair; rather, it helps add volume and style your curls. Dry your hair upside down and be sure to use a thermal protectant.

Experiment with your hairstyle

Sometimes, changing the parting is enough to add visual volume and thickness to thin hair. Or, try styling your hair with a crimping attachment. On the other hand, put the straightener aside.

Tips to help make your hair thicker
Straight hair. Photo: Freepik

Add some shine

You can also use coloring to disguise thin hair. A monochromatic color, especially a dark one, will make your curls look flat. Add highlights and shimmer to your hair.

Read also:

Summer 2025 hair trend loved by celebs and influencers

Haircuts that look great on everyone — find your length

Forget about washing your hair every day — Beauty guide

fashion advice hair beauty hair loss
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information