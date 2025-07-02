Move over, balayage — 2025's hottest hair trend is here

A girl is coming to have her hair dyed. Photo: Freepik

Forget about complicated dyeing that requires frequent visits to the salon — in the summer of 2025, the most "lively" and sunny hair color is in fashion, which has a natural, beautiful look and does not need constant updating. We are talking about Jam blonde, the main dye of the summer, which is already worn by Blake Lively, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and other beauties from the world's covers.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this trendy dyeing.

Jam blonde is not just another shade of blonde. It was invented by Instagram beauty fans who compare the color to orange jam: warm, golden, as if drunk with the sun. With this color, you look as if you have just returned from the sea — your hair is slightly faded, your skin is slightly tanned, and in general, the full effect is "rested, not painted."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photo from Instagram

Why is everyone crazy about Jam blonde?

Suitable for everyone — both blondes and brunettes. Natural roots can be left as they are, because they do not need to be dyed. Another advantage is that the dyeing lasts all summer — ideal for those who don't want to go to the salon every three weeks.

This hairstyle doesn't even need cold toning — we leave ashy shades for winter. With this dyeing, you can also easily refresh your face, especially if you lighten a few strands near the face.

Beyoncé. Photo from Instagram

The idea is simple: the stylist adds warm caramel or golden notes to the main color, makes a light transition closer to the ends, as if the hair were burnt in the sun. This stretching looks as natural and delicate as possible. The strands remain lively, shiny, and voluminous.

Blake Lively. Photo from Instagram

The main thing is not to forget about regular moisturising. Masks, oils, and conditioners are your best friends. And, of course, hats. Not only because it's fashionable, but also because they protect your hair from fading and breakage.

