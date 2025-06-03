The trendy hair color that suits everyone — checked by stylists

Girls with different hair colors. Photo: Freepik

The trend now is not just beauty for the sake of showiness, but a style that speaks quietly but confidently. This is exactly how the concept of "quiet luxury" works — it doesn't shout, doesn't catch the eye on purpose, but always looks appropriate, expensive, and without unnecessary pathos. And it applies not only to clothes or accessories — hair can also be part of this philosophy.

What hair color suits all women

One of the main colors that fits ideally into this aesthetic is champagne blonde. It's not a classic blonde, not platinum, not warm honey. It's something very delicate and sophisticated. It has a light beige undertone, like a drop of sparkling wine playing in the sun. It doesn't look artificial, on the contrary, it creates the feeling that it is your natural color, just slightly highlighted from the inside.

Champagne blonde. Photo from Instagram

This shade has long been chosen by stars such as Gigi Hadid, Beyoncé, and Zoë Kravitz. But most importantly, it does not depend on trends. Today, "quiet luxury" is in fashion, tomorrow something else, and a champagne blonde will always remain relevant. Because it is the color that adapts to you, and not vice versa.

Who does it suit?

Everyone. That's right, regardless of skin color, eyes, or complexion. You just need to adjust the shade a little. If your skin is cold, choose a colder champagne, closer to platinum. If you have warm skin, a little golden shine will add harmony. It is also easy to combine with techniques such as balayage or highlighting. Thanks to this, the color transition will be as soft and natural as possible.

Balayage. Photo from Instagram

Even if you have dark hair, you don't have to dye it all — just add light accents to refresh your look. And if your skin is fair with a pinkish tint, choose champagne with a touch of gold to make your face look warm.

