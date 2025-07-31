Balayage is back — the low-maintenance hair trend everyone loves in 2025

A girl is getting her hair dyed. Photo: Freepik

If you dream of refreshing your hairstyle, but without radical transformations, then balayage is exactly what you need. It is a technique that creates the effect of a soft transition from dark roots to light ends — as if the hair was slightly burned out in the sun after a vacation by the sea.

Where did balayage come from?

This technique is of French origin. The word balayage translates as "sweep" — because that's how the master applies the paint: easily, as if he were running a brush over the strands. The technique became famous back in the 70s, when it was used to create the look of Brigitte Bardot. Over time, balayage was somewhat forgotten, but today it is again at the peak of fashion — especially among those who want to have a natural, stylish, and well-groomed look.

Hair dyeing process. Photo from Instagram

Dyeing is done manually, without foil or clear lines. The colorist applies the paint with movements in the form of the Latin "V" or "W", which allows you to achieve the effect of soft stretching of the color. The strands should have a natural and very elegant look as a result.

By the way, even in ancient Egypt, women deliberately spent hours in the sun to burn out their hair. Today, a few hours in the salon are enough — and you will get the same effect, but without harm to the health of the hair.

Balayage. Photo from Instagram

Stylists only advise updating your haircut before dyeing so that it is easier for the master to correctly place color accents.

Why should you choose balayage in particular?

The technique is universal — for short, long, straight, or curly hair. The master will choose shades specifically for your type and color.

Balayage adds depth and dynamics to the hairstyle — this is especially noticeable on thin hair.

This technique preserves the shine and vitality of the hair.

Regrown roots have a natural look, so you don't have to run to the salon every month.

Ideal for those who want to have a well-groomed appearance, but remain themselves.

Trendy hair dye. Photo from Instagram

Balayage is not just a color, it's a way to add light, airiness, and style to your look. Try it and see how even a small change can refresh your look.

