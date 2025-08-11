Can women use men's shampoos without harm?

A girl is having her hair washed in a salon. Photo: Freepik

A few decades ago, there was only one bottle of shampoo in the bathroom for the whole family. Back then, no one thought about who it "suited" more — a man, a woman, or a child. Today, store shelves are bursting with variety, and everyone can find "their" ideal remedy.

Ukr.Media explained that there is no longer one shampoo for everyone.

Advertisement

Men's shampoo for women

Men's hair and scalp have a different structure than women's. Even the pH level is different: women have a higher pH, which means the shampoo formula is different. You can wash your hair with a men's product once in a while, but if you do it constantly, your hair will become drier, stiffer, and may even start to fall out. Men's shampoos usually have a richer scent, stronger detergents, and antibacterial additives designed for the needs of men's skin.

Baby shampoo for adults

It seems that baby shampoo is the most gentle thing you can use to wash your hair. And it is true, because it contains almost no aggressive substances. But for adult hair, it is too "soft". If you have used hairspray, foam, or styling oil, baby shampoo is unlikely to be able to completely wash these products. In addition, it does not fight dandruff and other scalp problems, simply because it is not designed for it.

The girl is washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Shampoos for animals

There is a myth that "horse shampoo" or other pet products work wonders for hair. In fact, they are designed for the needs of animals, taking into account their skin and coat. For example, horse shampoo removes sweat and dirt from the mane, but for human hair, it can be too harsh, dry it out, and cause itching. The same goes for shampoos for dogs or cats — they may contain components that cause allergies in humans.

But you can only wash your pet with human shampoo once, if there is no other choice. You should not do this constantly — the product simply will not cope with the pollution, the coat will not be washed well, and it will quickly get tangled.

Read also:

Why perfume should never go on your hair

Thin hair? Here's how to make it beautiful