Best hairstyles for thin hair: Boost volume with these cuts

If your hair is thin and sparse, then you're probably familiar with your hairstyle losing its volume and ending up looking "empty". Thin hair does not hold its volume well, especially without the use of styling products. However, strong fixation can make hair appear thinner and less natural. Therefore, the most important factor is the haircut itself, which creates the illusion of density.

TSN shares haircuts that can instantly give your look more body and bounce.

The most flattering haircuts for fine hair

French bob

This haircut adds volume where it's needed most: the cheekbones and the lower part of the hair. The hair looks thick without any additional styling. A special highlight is the French-style bangs, which add charm and lightness.

The French bob. Photo from Instagram

Classic bob

This is ideal for those who don't want to experiment with very short haircuts. It makes your hair look thicker and healthier. Best of all, it suits any age and style. The optimal length is up to the collarbone.

Classic bob. Photo from Instagram

Pixie cut

This is a haircut for the brave. It adds volume on top and helps hide the scalp if the hair is thin. Short strands on top create a natural "cap", and longer strands frame the face.

Pixie haircut. Photo from Instagram

Tips for styling:

Instead of strong fixing products, it is better to use light texture sprays or mousses.

Lightly twisting the ends with your hands adds movement and volume.

Do not comb your hair too intensively — it makes it flat.

With the right haircut and a little care, even sparse hair will look thick, healthy and stylish.

