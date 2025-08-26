The Winona haircut is back — and it’s perfect for Fall 2025

Haircut in progress. Photo: freepik

Fall season inspires change, and a new haircut is the easiest way to refresh your look. This season, Winona is in the spotlight.

Vogue shared why the Winona haircut is the must-try hairstyle of fall 2025.

This Fall’s most stylish hair trend

This is not Winona Ryder's legendary short pixie from the '90s, but a more modern version: an elongated bixie, a cross between a bob and a pixie. The actress wore this style in the 1994 film Reality Bites. A touch of asymmetry, androgynous features, and natural effortlessness make this haircut truly versatile. It can be worn in three ways: tousled, sleek with gel, or in a soft, natural style.

Why everyone fell in love with Winona

Lots of options

According to hairstylist Katherine Langford, this length "plays" with three styles at once: pixie, cropped, and short bob to the jawline.

Retro mood

Groomer Charlie McEwen notes that it has a slight nostalgia for the late 90s, but without the feeling that it is "too fashionable".

Easy to care for

Hairstyling guru Sam McKnight calls Winona "fresh and effortless". It always looks good and is suitable for different hair types.

How to style

The secret to the look is a lively texture that gives the hair a light grunge vibe. At Reality Bites, Ryder's hair looked like it hadn't been washed in days — a look that's in style right now.

To achieve clear lines, use matte clay or cream lipstick. If your hair is thin, use a texture spray to add volume without weighing it down.

Stylish haircut. Photo from Instagram

In short, this haircut is an ideal option for those who want lightness, style, and a bit of the rebellious spirit of the 90s in a modern twist.

