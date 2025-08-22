Y2K hairstyles return: chic ideas for a modern look

A girl with a lush hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

Y2K hairstyles are back, and this time they don't look like a relic of the past, but like a real trend. In 2025, we see smooth, straightened hair, fluffy "bubble ponytails", thick highlights, and even zigzag partings — all that made the hairstyles of the early 2000s so recognizable.

It's not for nothing that Bella Hadid, Tems, or Devon Lee Carlson choose spikey buns, corrugations, and mini braids, and models on the Chanel and Armani Privé catwalks come out with hairstyles decorated with rhinestones or berets. This is a kind of return to the era when beauty was bold, carefree, and a little naive.

Top Y2K Hairstyles to try in 2025

Bubble Ponytail is a ponytail divided into several segments with elastic bands, decorated with butterflies or bright hairpins. Easy to make at home, but has a spectacular and playful look.

The Rachel is the legendary voluminous layered haircut of Jennifer Aniston from "Friends". It's back in fashion thanks to its lightness and movement.

Microbraids are small braids with loose ends, like singer Brandy's. They add lightness and a bit of a rebellious vibe to the look.

Microbraids. Photo from Instagram

Pamela Anderson's bun is messy yet seductive. The strands are slightly curled, with bangs in front and a slight volume at the roots.

Pamela Anderson's bun. Photo: Vogue

In 2025, hairstyles have a fresh look thanks to modern details: minimalist accessories, shine, and neat texture. It's just the thing that will fit into any basic look.

