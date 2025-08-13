Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Big, bold, and beautiful — 80s haircuts are back

Big, bold, and beautiful — 80s haircuts are back

en
Publication time 13 August 2025 05:33
Retro volume: 80s haircuts dominating fashion now
Photo: The Hairstyle Review

Just when we’ve embraced the comeback of 90s trends, stylists are already predicting a full-blown revival of 80s hairstyles. And this isn’t just a passing nod to nostalgia — the runways and red carpets are celebrating a true cult of volume. In the vibrant 80s, hair was all about going big: perms, layered cuts, statement headbands — worn by celebrities and everyday women alike, all chasing the glamour of their idols.

Today, as Vogue points out, those iconic looks are returning with a fresh, modern twist.

Advertisement

80s-inspired hairstyles you’ll want to try in 2025

Layered hairstyle with volume

In the '80s, Brooke Shields was considered a beauty icon — everyone wanted to repeat her wavy, thick hair. In a new interpretation, this style can be made softer or, on the contrary, more daring, like Miley Cyrus, who fell in love with voluminous waves last year.

80s-inspired hairstyles
Miley Cyrus's hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

Shag

With its disorderly layers and daring mood, this look is perfect for pairing with a leather jacket or biker boots. Those who are not afraid to stand out adore this look. Actress Florence Pugh enhanced the style by bleaching her hair and curling the ends outward.

80s-inspired hairstyles
Actress Florence Pugh. Photo from Instagram

Voluminous bob

The curly bob is one of Meg Ryan's most iconic hairstyles. In the '80s, she wore it with honey-colored highlights and bangs. The hairstyle had so much volume that it was visible from afar. This year, this style has made a comeback, especially when paired with light texture and natural waves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navygrey (@navygrey.co)

Curls to the shoulders

At the height of her career, Cher never went without perms. Back then, curls were an essential fashionista accessory. This style is now making a comeback, thanks to stars like Zendaya, who appeared with stunning shoulder-length curls at the Dune premiere.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AlltheZen (@all_the_zen)

The stylists added that if you want to try an '80s hairstyle, don't be afraid of volume — it can be the focal point of your look. You don't have to recreate the style exactly; you can add modern details to make it look fresh and relevant.

Read more:

Rachel from "Friends" sets hair trends again in 2025

The 90s haircut Salma Hayek swears by to look younger

Look younger instantly: Bangs for women 40+ that Work

fashion trends haircuts hairstyles style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information