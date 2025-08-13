Retro volume: 80s haircuts dominating fashion now

Photo: The Hairstyle Review

Just when we’ve embraced the comeback of 90s trends, stylists are already predicting a full-blown revival of 80s hairstyles. And this isn’t just a passing nod to nostalgia — the runways and red carpets are celebrating a true cult of volume. In the vibrant 80s, hair was all about going big: perms, layered cuts, statement headbands — worn by celebrities and everyday women alike, all chasing the glamour of their idols.

Today, as Vogue points out, those iconic looks are returning with a fresh, modern twist.

Advertisement

80s-inspired hairstyles you’ll want to try in 2025

Layered hairstyle with volume

In the '80s, Brooke Shields was considered a beauty icon — everyone wanted to repeat her wavy, thick hair. In a new interpretation, this style can be made softer or, on the contrary, more daring, like Miley Cyrus, who fell in love with voluminous waves last year.

Miley Cyrus's hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

Shag

With its disorderly layers and daring mood, this look is perfect for pairing with a leather jacket or biker boots. Those who are not afraid to stand out adore this look. Actress Florence Pugh enhanced the style by bleaching her hair and curling the ends outward.

Actress Florence Pugh. Photo from Instagram

Voluminous bob

The curly bob is one of Meg Ryan's most iconic hairstyles. In the '80s, she wore it with honey-colored highlights and bangs. The hairstyle had so much volume that it was visible from afar. This year, this style has made a comeback, especially when paired with light texture and natural waves.

Curls to the shoulders

At the height of her career, Cher never went without perms. Back then, curls were an essential fashionista accessory. This style is now making a comeback, thanks to stars like Zendaya, who appeared with stunning shoulder-length curls at the Dune premiere.

The stylists added that if you want to try an '80s hairstyle, don't be afraid of volume — it can be the focal point of your look. You don't have to recreate the style exactly; you can add modern details to make it look fresh and relevant.

Read more:

Rachel from "Friends" sets hair trends again in 2025

The 90s haircut Salma Hayek swears by to look younger

Look younger instantly: Bangs for women 40+ that Work