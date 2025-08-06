The shag haircut returns in 2025 with volume, edge and rock vibes

Billie Eilish. Photo from Instagram

Shaggy is a careless but stylish haircut that has been back in fashion since the 90s and seems to be created for those who don't like hassle. It is the option when you want to have a fashionable look, but don't want to spend hours styling it. Shaggy haircut is multi-layered, with "ragged" ends that create the effect of slight negligence, which is currently in fashion.

The haircut that is appropriate in any way

It is not just a fashion fad, but a real salvation for thin or unruly hair. Thanks to the layers, it seems more voluminous, and the face is more open. This haircut looks best on blond hair, but no one forbids experimenting — brown-haired women, redheads, and brunettes will also look very beautiful with it.

Shaggy suits almost everyone, because short or medium length, with or without bangs, slightly wavy or straight — it adapts to your style. And it also adds character to the look, including a bit of rock 'n' roll, a bit of freedom, a bit of youth.

This haircut is chosen by those who want to change something, but are not ready for radical steps. It does not require ideal styling, because it already looks stylish. Shaggy helps to emphasize the eyes, refresh facial features, and even rejuvenate the look a little. It is something like a reboot — easy, beautiful, and modern.

This style has returned to us from the 90s, but it has a completely modern look. Its main advantage is multi-layering, "torn" strands, slight negligence, and incredible volume. The hairstyle seems to live its own life — mobile, alive, free.

