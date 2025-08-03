Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Rachel from "Friends" sets hair trends again in 2025

Rachel from "Friends" sets hair trends again in 2025

en
Publication time 3 August 2025 02:33
90s hair trends return: Rachel Green’s iconic looks are trending again
Jennifer Aniston in Friends TV Show. Photo: HBO Max

By 2025, nostalgia had become a lifestyle. We watch old TV shows and draw inspiration from the heroes of the '90s, transferring their outfits to the present. Rachel Green from Friends is the main style icon of that era, and her hairstyles are once again extremely popular. They are easy to recreate and always look good.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Hairstyles from the '90s that are still relevant today

Half-up with loose strands

This hairstyle never goes out of fashion. Rachel always made it look a little messy. She lifted her hair at the roots to create light volume and left two thin strands near her face. This hairstyle looks romantic and natural at the same time.

Hairstyles from the '90s that are still relevant today
Half-up. Photo from Instagram

To recreate the look, apply volumizing spray, use a hair dryer, and comb your hair with a fine-toothed comb.

Messy bun

The golden rule? The less perfect it looks, the better. Rachel’s buns were never "combed with a ruler". She often left a few strands loose and placed the bun slightly off-center — on purpose.

Hairstyles from the '90s that are still relevant today
Messy bun. Photo from Instagram

Try twisting your hair into a loose bun and securing it with an elastic band. Then, use invisible hair clips to fix it in place. This stylish look is perfect for the office or a walk in the park.

Clip claw

Clip claws are back and have become the main accessory of summer 2025. This hairstyle takes only a minute: gather your hair into a ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure it with a clip claw, leaving some strands on top and letting others fall down.

Hairstyles from the '90s that are still relevant today
Hairstyle with a clip claw. Photo from Instagram

It will look both practical and feminine. Rachel wore her hair like this in the '90s, and it looks just as stylish today.

Jennifer Aniston fashion hairstyles beauty style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
