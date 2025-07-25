Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Retro hair from the '50s is making a glamorous comeback

Retro hair from the '50s is making a glamorous comeback

Publication time 25 July 2025 16:40
Retro hairstyles 2025: how to wear victory rolls, bouffants and beehives
Girl with retro hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

There's something special about the 50s era. Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly — these women didn't just dictate fashion, they created a style that still inspires. And right now, the hairstyles of that time are back in the spotlight: they are worn by stars, models on the catwalks, and even those who just want to add a bit of retro charm to their look.

The Real Simple publication has chosen the brightest hairstyles of the 50s, which are again at the peak of popularity.

Stylish hairstyles in retro style, but with a modern accent

Poodle cut
This hairstyle is easy to recognize: small, bouncy curls gathered into a tight shape. Once adored by Lucille Ball, it has now been transformed into a modern "pineapple" style. It is ideal for those with natural curls: a little mousse, curlers, or a diffuser — and the style is ready.

Victory Rolls

Two twisted rollers on the sides of the head are not just a hairstyle, but a real retro statement. It appeared during the war, but in the 50s it became a must-have. Today, such styling is worn by those who love the pin-up aesthetic or simply want to have an unforgettable look at a party.

Bouffant — the more volume, the better

Bouffant, fluffy top, rounded sides — Bouffant visually lengthens the silhouette and adds elegance. Important: keep a comb for bouffant, hairspray, and large curlers on hand. And don't be afraid to exaggerate — that's the whole point.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @librarianfits

Beehive — it's impossible not to notice

This is the same hairstyle that looks like your hair has been lifted to the sky. It was adored by Aretha Franklin and Jackie Kennedy. And today, Beyoncé, Adele, and other stars are returning to it.

It is created with a roller, a comb, and a large portion of spray. Ideal for an evening out or a photo shoot.

As a reminder, we reported on which haircuts are better to refrain from in the near future.

fashion trends hairstyles hair style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
