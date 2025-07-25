Retro hairstyles 2025: how to wear victory rolls, bouffants and beehives

Girl with retro hairstyle. Photo: Freepik

There's something special about the 50s era. Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly — these women didn't just dictate fashion, they created a style that still inspires. And right now, the hairstyles of that time are back in the spotlight: they are worn by stars, models on the catwalks, and even those who just want to add a bit of retro charm to their look.

The Real Simple publication has chosen the brightest hairstyles of the 50s, which are again at the peak of popularity.

Advertisement

Stylish hairstyles in retro style, but with a modern accent

Poodle cut

This hairstyle is easy to recognize: small, bouncy curls gathered into a tight shape. Once adored by Lucille Ball, it has now been transformed into a modern "pineapple" style. It is ideal for those with natural curls: a little mousse, curlers, or a diffuser — and the style is ready.

Victory Rolls



Two twisted rollers on the sides of the head are not just a hairstyle, but a real retro statement. It appeared during the war, but in the 50s it became a must-have. Today, such styling is worn by those who love the pin-up aesthetic or simply want to have an unforgettable look at a party.

Bouffant — the more volume, the better



Bouffant, fluffy top, rounded sides — Bouffant visually lengthens the silhouette and adds elegance. Important: keep a comb for bouffant, hairspray, and large curlers on hand. And don't be afraid to exaggerate — that's the whole point.

Beehive — it's impossible not to notice



This is the same hairstyle that looks like your hair has been lifted to the sky. It was adored by Aretha Franklin and Jackie Kennedy. And today, Beyoncé, Adele, and other stars are returning to it.

It is created with a roller, a comb, and a large portion of spray. Ideal for an evening out or a photo shoot.

As a reminder, we reported on which haircuts are better to refrain from in the near future.