Main Fashion Summer 2025 haircut trends — what's out and what's hot now

Summer 2025 haircut trends — what's out and what's hot now

en
Publication time 16 July 2025 18:39
Summer haircut trends 2025 — from microbobs to soft cream blonde shades
Short haircut. Photo: Freepik

Updating your hairstyle in summer is like breathing new life into your look. When it's hot, you want something fresh, light, and easy to maintain. And although some haircuts seemed fashionable not so long ago, this summer they will have to give way a little — new heroes are coming onto the scene. 

Obozrevatel tells us what's "past its prime" and what to look out for in 2025.

Anti-trend hairstyles of 2025

Teddy Bear Blonde is no longer in favor — meet creamy blonde

A warm, soft shade, similar to caramel brown, was recently seen in every other Instagram feed. However, this summer, a brighter and fresher cream blonde is trending. It resembles a "sunny kiss" — light, clean, slightly shiny, but without excessive yellowness. It's the ideal option for those who want to refresh their look. The only condition is to use purple shampoo once a week to keep the color from fading.

Hair colors that are trending this year
Cream-colored hair. Photo from Instagram

The elongated bob is inferior to the micro bob

The lob — that is, the long bob — remains a classic, but now hairdressers are increasingly recommending a shorter version — the microbob. It looks stylish, doesn't require much effort to style, and perfectly refreshes your look. It's really easier to wear in hot weather. Choose a clean, even cut or a light texture.

Microbob is a stylish choice for everyone
Microbob. Photo from Instagram

A low bun instead of a high ponytail

Previously, everyone wore their hair up, but summer 2025 dictates a different style — a low bun. French women love it because it is elegant, comfortable, and does not need to be fixed a hundred times. The bun can be ideally smooth or slightly tousled — it depends on your mood. 

Low bun and still on trend
Low bun. Photo from Instagram

Ideally, straight hair is beautiful, but now is the time for layers

Straight cuts are timeless classics. But if you want movement, lightness, and volume, try layers. "Face-framing" layers that frame the face and look natural are particularly popular right now.

Straight hair is no longer in fashion
Straight hair. Photo from Instagram

This haircut suits everyone and does not require much time to style.

Earlier, we wrote about which haircut from the 2000s is conquering this year's trends.

We also reported on which haircut is considered the best for women over 40.

fashion haircuts hairstyles hair style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
