Curtain bangs are back — tips for styling the trendy 2025 look

Curtain bangs have been a fashionable hairstyle for years. They are adored for their lightness, versatility, and casual charm. If you've wanted to refresh your look but aren't ready for drastic changes, this is the perfect option.

What are curtain bangs?

As the name suggests, the hair is parted down the middle and gently frames the face like light curtains. This style first became popular in the '60s and '70s thanks to Brigitte Bardot and Farrah Fawcett. Today, curtain bangs are trending again, adding a retro, feminine touch to the modern look.

The secret to its popularity is simple. The hairstyle looks natural, doesn't require complicated styling, and suits any style — from casual to evening. Another advantage is that it's easy to grow out, and the transition won't be as uncomfortable as with traditional short bangs.

Why it is so popular?

Curtain bangs have several features that make them suitable for most girls:

Makes a round face look more elongated;

Softens the corners of a square face;

Emphasizes the harmony of oval shapes.

It is suitable for both long and medium hair, and looks good on both straight and slightly wavy hair.

How to style it?

The easiest way is to blow-dry your hair with a round brush, add a little texturizing spray, and you're done.

Advantages of curtain bangs

Suitable for almost everyone and easily fits into any style.

It takes a few minutes to style.

The transition looks natural and does not require drastic changes.

Who should try it?

Curtain bangs are an ideal choice for those who want to refresh their look and add lightness to it, but do not want to make radical changes. It is especially suitable for fans of romantic or casual style.

