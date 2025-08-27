The 2000s are back: Lindsay Lohan’s layered cut goes viral

Lindsay Lohan. Photo: instagram/lindsaylohan

In the 2000s, Lindsay Lohan constantly changed her hairstyle, going from blonde with slanted bangs to a sharp bob. However, her fans remember her best for her elongated, layered haircut. The actress wore this hairstyle to the premiere of Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen in 2004.

Vogue writes that her layered cut is trending once again in 2025.

Lindsay Lohan’s most iconic cut returns

The hair was parted down the middle, with the ends curled inward. The first layers started at the chin and flowed smoothly downward. The key detail was the voluminous crown, which contrasted with the soft waves along the length.

Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Vogue

Disputes among fans were inevitable. Some aspired to have hair as straight as Megan Fox's in Transformers, while others preferred Lindsay's wavy layers, which added liveliness to her look.

Today, nostalgia is bringing this classic back. This 2000s hairstyle fits seamlessly into modern trends, from boho layers reminiscent of the '70s to Selena Gomez's viral "nostalgic" styles. This proves that fashion is cyclical, and what was once worn by poster girls is in demand at salons again.

Stylist Francisco Iglesias advises, "If you want to replicate Lohan's look, ask for long hair with soft layers starting at chin level, light texturing around the face, and a natural, fluid silhouette". This haircut suits most face shapes and adds volume to thin hair.

This hairstyle reminds us of the days when we watched Freaky Friday on DVD. Even though two decades have passed, Lindsay Lohan's spectacular look still inspires us to get the same layers at the salon.

