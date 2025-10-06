Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Horoscopes 3 zodiac signs will attract big money this week — horoscope

3 zodiac signs will attract big money this week — horoscope

Publication time 6 October 2025 15:19
Massive money luck awaits 3 zodiac signs this week | Horoscope
Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

The new week, from October 6 to 12, opens the door to financial success for three zodiac signs. The Moon's energy in Aries, coupled with Jupiter's influence, will empower the fortunate few to act boldly, think big, and finally accept their well-deserved rewards.

Novyny.LIVE tells which of the zodiac signs will be incredibly lucky with money this week with reference to YourTango.

Pisces

Your endurance and patience will be rewarded this week. You worked hard and did everything right, even when you couldn't see the results. Now, your luck is returning. In the next few days, you may receive money in the form of a bonus, repayment of a debt, or a successful purchase that will quickly pay for itself. Believe in yourself — your efforts are finally paying off!

Libra

Libras should pay close attention to conversations and offers — one of them could be very profitable. Someone may offer you an interesting collaboration or project that could significantly improve your financial situation. Don't be afraid to advocate for yourself and ask for fair compensation for your work. If you've wanted to negotiate your salary or start something new for a while, now is the time.

Leo

Your inner compass is now clear — trust your intuition. You will know which direction to move in to improve your finances. You may find a bargain, a nice bonus, or an idea that will quickly bring you profit. Don't doubt yourself—this week, you really do attract money!

Read more:

October will test the wallet of one zodiac sign

Four zodiac signs will experience a true miracle in October 2025

horoscope money forecasts Astrology zodiac signs finances
Nataliya Goncharenko - Editor
Author
Nataliya Goncharenko
