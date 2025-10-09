Three signs benefit most from Jupiter retrograde in Gemini | Horoscope

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

A powerful astrological period begins on October 9, when Jupiter will be retrograde in Gemini. This celestial event lasts until February 4, 2026, and opens the door to unexpected opportunities and inner discoveries for certain zodiac signs. According to astrologers, those who are fortunate will experience career changes, financial breakthroughs, and personal harmony.

Novyny.LIVE with reference to News18 tells which zodiac signs will receive the most surprises from Jupiter retrograde.

Gemini

Jupiter's retrograde in your sign opens a period of great opportunities and inner transformation. This transit activates your first house, bringing you recognition, authority, and well-deserved respect. You may receive support from influential people, and harmony and warmth will prevail in your personal life. If you work in real estate, now is the time to act because the universe is on your side. Your family life will stabilize, bringing you confidence and peace.

Libra

For Libras, the period of Jupiter retrograde will be one of spiritual growth and material achievement. Jupiter will pass through your ninth house, enhancing your luck and helping you complete long-standing projects. You may receive a financial promotion or discover new sources of income. Family harmony will prevail, and travel or business trips will yield unexpected benefits. This period is also ideal for learning, broadening your horizons, and networking.

Virgo

This period will be a turning point in the professional lives of Virgos. Jupiter retrograde will activate your tenth house of career, providing an opportunity to achieve long-cherished goals. Entrepreneurs will receive overdue payments, and employees will receive promotions or support from their bosses. At the same time, your relationships with family will improve, and you will communicate with your parents with more warmth and trust.

