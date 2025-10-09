Horoscope for October 9, 2025 — astrologers’ advice for every zodiac sign

Horoscope for all zodiac signs. Photo: shutterstock.com

Today, October 9, will be influenced by the waning Moon in Taurus and the 19th lunar day — considered one of the most challenging. This is a day when inner moods can be unpredictable, and emotions may be contradictory. Astrologers warn the zodiac signs that excessive stubbornness or envy can create tension in interactions, so it is important to remain calm and avoid acting on impulses.

Novyny.LIVE explains what each zodiac sign can expect this Thursday, October 9.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

This day may test your self-restraint, especially in interactions with colleagues or loved ones. Astrologers advise avoiding arguments and focusing on tasks.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

With the Moon in your sign, your need for comfort and stability is heightened. Spend the day calmly, without rushing — even small household tasks will bring satisfaction and a sense of confidence.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

The day may feel slow, but it’s best not to get irritated by this. Avoid gossip and unnecessary conversations — they could backfire — and instead focus on self-development or reading.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Emotions today can either be your allies or your enemies. Channeling your sensitivity into creativity or helping others will make the day pass harmoniously.

Leo (July 23 – August 21)

Today it’s better not to insist on your point of view — the Moon in Taurus does not support power struggles. Astrologers advise focusing on activities that bring calm and peace.

Virgo (August 22 – September 23)

You may feel tired of routine, but it is precisely this that can help you find balance today. Organize your work, tidy up your affairs — this will serve as the best therapy for your mind.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Avoid rushing to conclusions — the day is not suitable for making important decisions. Focus on activities that bring pleasure: a good book, aromatic tea, or a walk will help restore your energy.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The 19th lunar day may dampen your mood. Avoid negativity and overthinking — instead, direct your energy toward decluttering and cleansing your space.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You may feel a desire to act, but the day encourages calm. Focus on stabilizing activities — financial planning, household tasks, or preparing a favorite dish.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You may feel a need for control, but it’s better to let things be. Avoid making important decisions — take time to rest and reflect in solitude.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This Thursday will teach you patience — not everything will go according to plan. Avoid getting irritated by minor issues and instead pay attention to finances or home organization.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The day favors deep self-reflection. Listen to your intuition — it will help you avoid mistakes and guide you on how to let go of what weighs you down.

