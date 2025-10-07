How to recognize if a relationship is toxic for you — psychologists explain

A man and a woman in a relationship. Photo: Pexels

Toxic relationships are not simply misunderstandings or occasional arguments. In reality, they involve harmful behavior from a partner aimed at causing you emotional, psychological, or even physical damage. Psychologists note that there are several warning signs that indicate a toxic relationship.

Main signs of a toxic relationship

Constant emotional exhaustion

The primary sign that you are in a toxic relationship is persistent fatigue and anxiety after interacting with your partner. Healthy relationships should energize you, not drain you.

Loss of self

If you start noticing changes in yourself caused by your partner’s influence rather than your own desires, it’s worth examining the relationship more closely. Feeling a loss of self and internal emptiness is a key indicator of a toxic relationship.

A man and a woman looking at each other. Photo: Pexels

Constant criticism and humiliation

A toxic partner constantly criticizes you and withholds support. They tend to belittle their significant other, mocking their feelings, achievements, or choices. Toxicity doesn’t always manifest directly — it often hides behind sarcastic "jokes."

Emotional roller coaster

If you find yourself constantly feeling emotionally unstable, it’s worth taking a closer look at your relationship. A toxic partner alternates between tenderness and indifference or aggression, which ultimately creates emotional dependency.

Lack of support

In a healthy relationship, you feel safe and supported. In contrast, a toxic partner never offers emotional backing — they ignore your feelings and dismiss your problems and fears. This leaves you feeling isolated and alone, even when you’re together.

