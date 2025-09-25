The Beckhams’ secret to a happy relationship — what it is

Victoria and David Beckham. Photo: Reuters

Successful designer Victoria Beckham shared the secret to a strong marriage, having spent 28 happy years with her husband David. Even after so many years, they still treat each other with care and respect, setting an example of a healthy relationship.

The celebrity shared this in an interview with Elle magazine.

Beckhams’ secret to happiness

Victoria and David Beckham have been together for 28 years, 26 of them married, raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper. Victoria says the key to a long, happy marriage is simple: the couple has grown together over the years and continues to do so.

‘You’ve changed.’ Well, of course you’ve changed! You’re a different person when you’re 20 than when you’re 50," she says. "He believed in me when a lot of people didn’t. He invested in me. At times I’ve been a laughingstock, people not taking my business seriously, but he always believed in me."

Victoria and David Beckham hugging. Photo: Reuters

She notes that David has always stood by her, even during the toughest periods of her life. She says she felt his support and pride, which eventually influenced their children as well.

The couple first met at a football match in 1997. Shortly after, Victoria and David began dating, and the following year David proposed. They married a year later, after the birth of their first child. To this day, Victoria and David Beckham exemplify a strong, long-lasting relationship, supporting each other’s endeavors while achieving success together.

